Trump Makes Epic Entrance Into UFC 295 PPV to Roaring Ovation (VIDEO INSIDE)

Donald Trump received an enthusiastic welcome as he entered Madison Square Garden for UFC 295, a historic 30th-anniversary event of the promotion. The 45th President of the United States arrived at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’ on Saturday night just before the stacked main card commenced.

Accompanied by Secret Service agents, a standard protocol for all former presidents, Trump made a relatively low-key entrance, walking to his designated seat. The arena erupted in cheers as his image appeared on the big screen.

To the tune of Kid Rock’s ‘American Badass,’ Trump entered shortly after the final preliminary bout concluded, further igniting the crowd’s excitement. The passionate MMA fans in attendance couldn’t contain their enthusiasm and started chanting “USA, USA, USA.”

It’s worth noting that Donald Trump has maintained a close friendship with UFC president Dana White, previously attending UFC 287 and UFC 290 in April and July, respectively. White expressed his deep appreciation for Trump during a reminiscence of his RNC speech, stating, “This guy has been so good to me that words can’t adequately describe it.”

Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson meeting while hanging out with President Trump and Dana White at UFC 295..



