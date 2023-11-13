SHAKE UP! British Prime Minister Fires Firebrand Conservative Home Secretary; Brings Back Former Prime Minister Cameron as Foreign Secretary

Spread the love

In a bold and highly anticipated move, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak initiated a cabinet reshuffle at the beginning of the week, leading to the dismissal of embattled Home Secretary Suella Braverman and a surprising return to the political arena by former Prime Minister David Cameron, who assumed the role of Foreign Secretary.

The catalyst for this cabinet reorganization was the mounting pressure on Sunak to remove Braverman, following her outspoken criticism of perceived “woke bias” within the police force, which was seen as a direct challenge to Sunak’s authority.

This latest maneuver marks a fresh attempt to rejuvenate a prime minister who has been struggling in the polls, with the opposition Labour Party gaining ground.

Sunak appears to be steering toward a more centrist stance, a move that risks alienating the right-wing faction of his party that had supported Braverman.

Reuters reported the situation, stating, “Facing pressure from both opposition lawmakers and members within his own Conservative Party to oust Braverman, Sunak appeared to have expedited a planned reshuffle to bring in allies and remove underperforming ministers.”

The tipping point came when Braverman authored an unauthorized article, accusing the police of “double standards” during protests. She asserted that law enforcement was tough on right-wing demonstrators while being lenient toward pro-Palestinian marchers. Labour leaders claimed her statements had “inflamed tensions” between these opposing groups.

Braverman’s position was subsequently filled by James Cleverly, a figure regarded as a safe choice for the role of Foreign Minister.

In an unexpected move, Prime Minister Sunak tapped David Cameron for the position of Foreign Secretary. It’s a rare occurrence for a non-lawmaker to hold a senior government post, and it has been decades since a former prime minister returned to the Cabinet from the political sidelines.

Cameron will be appointed to the House of Lords, the unelected upper chamber of Parliament. Associated Press reported Cameron’s statement, in which he acknowledged the formidable international challenges facing Britain, including the war in Ukraine and the Middle East crisis. He expressed hope that his extensive experience as Conservative leader and prime minister would aid him in assisting Sunak in addressing these critical issues.

Cameron’s return to government brings back a leader who was brought down by the 2016 EU membership referendum, which he had called, expecting the country to vote in favor of remaining in the European Union. However, he resigned the day after the referendum results favored leaving the EU.

Sunak’s decision to reinstate Cameron and remove Braverman is likely to provoke discontent among the Conservative Party’s right-wing faction and further intensify tensions within the party, which Sunak has been trying to mend.

Braverman’s fate was sealed when she authored an unauthorized article for The Times of London, openly discussing the sensitive issue of alleged police favoritism toward certain protest groups. She contended that law enforcement demonstrated leniency toward pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Black Lives Matter supporters while adopting a more stringent approach toward right-wing protesters and soccer hooligans.

These decisive changes are Sunak’s attempt to reinvigorate his faltering government. Despite the Conservatives having held power for 13 years, opinion polls have consistently placed them 15 to 20 points behind Labour. This comes amid economic stagnation, persistent high inflation, an overstretched healthcare system, and a wave of public sector strikes, all contributing to the challenges faced by Sunak’s administration.

