Conservative X/Twitter Influencer Catturd Reveals Himself for the First Time at TurdStock Event in Nashville [DETAILS AND PICS INSIDE]

In an event being hailed as TurdStock, the infamous conservative internet shit poster Catturd has revealed what he looks like to the public for the first time.

That’s rights we’ve got the goods on what the real Catturd looks like. He’s neither a cat, or a turd. Color us stunned here at The DC Patriot!

The infamous turd was joined by Big and Rich, and countless other country stars, and the event was hosted by John Rich at his Redneck Riviera bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

So we know you’re asking, come on guys, what does he look like. Well, we’ve included as series of tweets that reveal just what the mystery man who is now not a mystery looks like.

What a damn night. Best time of my life.

What a damn night. Best time of my life. pic.twitter.com/8L3i9sW0bm — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 13, 2023

Turdstock was magical tonight – the music was absolutely unreal. Some of the best musicians I've ever heard in my life. I can't even explain how good it was in the room. Thank you to everyone who traveled to our event. What a night. Wow.

Turdstock was magical tonight – the music was absolutely unreal. Some of the best musicians I’ve ever heard in my life. I can’t even explain how good it was in the room. Thank you to everyone who traveled to our event. What a night. Wow. pic.twitter.com/OTCyKIv7Hc — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 13, 2023

The legendary Beardo of Beard Vet Coffee added “I’ve never been so impressed with the character of a man like ⁦@catturd2⁩, he’s honestly as real of an American as they come..”

I’ve never been so impressed with the character of a man like ⁦@catturd2⁩, he’s honestly as real of an American as they come👊🏽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6VWgSUrVUx — Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) November 13, 2023

Watch as Country Legend John Rich invites Catturd back up on stage to address the crowd at Turdstock.

WATCH:

John Rich invites Catturd back onstage to thank him for "saying what we all think" 👏 pic.twitter.com/O1WqtIxcRh — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 12, 2023

Conservative Seafood Mogul Stevie Stacks was there, and posted this picture with the turd on X.

COO of Beard Vet Coffee was there and posted this picture with Catturd as well.

One things for sure, Catturd is not what many expected, and liberals are BIG Mad about it.

Turdstock is about to kickoff – they'll be lots of pics. Took my first and last selfie here. lol. Dressing country because it's Nashville and John freaking Rich … say hi to me.

Turdstock is about to kickoff – they’ll be lots of pics. Took my first and last selfie here. lol. Dressing country because it’s Nashville and John freaking Rich … say hi to me. pic.twitter.com/U7ss7TUb8Y — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 12, 2023

Congrats to my good friend Catturd for pulling off a successful event in Nashville, Tennessee.. Doxxing Himself, and then having the Liberals lose their minds because he's more bad ass than they could ever dream of being..

Congrats to my good friend Catturd for pulling off a successful event in Nashville, Tennessee.. Doxxing Himself, and then having the Liberals lose their minds because he's more bad ass than they could ever dream of being.. https://t.co/qppitr8mNK — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 13, 2023

What did you think of Turdstock and Catturd’s big reveal?

