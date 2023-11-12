Woman Democrats Blame for 2016 Presidential Loss to Trump Announces Bid for White House

Spread the love

Jill Stein, a physician and prominent advocate for climate change action, declared her candidacy for the Green Party’s 2024 presidential nomination on Thursday. Stein made her announcement through social media and pledged to challenge the dominance of the two-party system, combat the impending “climate crisis,” and promote the Green New Deal. Her official campaign launch is scheduled for November 21.

In a characteristic Breitbart fashion, Stein was quoted saying, “The political establishment is in shambles, with both major parties beholden to the interests of war and Wall Street. They’ve been driving us into this abyss, and they won’t lead us out of it. While they squander trillions on endless wars, millions of Americans struggle to put food on the table, find shelter, and access healthcare.”

The political system is broken. Over 60% of us now say the two-party establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people.



Stein emphasized the need for genuine electoral alternatives, asserting, “True democracy requires a wide array of choices on the ballot.”

Her campaign slogan, “People. Planet. Peace,” underscores her core priorities.

If she secures the Green Party’s nomination, this will mark Stein’s third attempt at the presidency, following unsuccessful runs in 2012 and 2016. Notably, her 2016 campaign faced criticism from some Democrats who claimed she diverted crucial votes from Hillary Clinton. Stein garnered 1.07% of the popular vote in 2016 and 0.36% in 2012.

In 2016, Stein also initiated recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, states where then-President Trump had triumphed over Hillary Clinton.

Stein’s 2024 campaign revolves around advocating for an Economic Bill of Rights and the Green New Deal, encompassing a comprehensive set of progressive legislative proposals. She asserted, “To combat rising inequality, we must establish an Economic Bill of Rights, guaranteeing a living-wage job, housing, food, healthcare, education, and more as basic security for all.”

“We need a Green New Deal, featuring substantial investments in green jobs and technologies to rejuvenate the American economy, enhance our quality of life, safeguard the environment, and secure our children’s future.”

Jill Stein’s candidacy also coincides with the entry of several other long-shot candidates into the race. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is running as an independent, while Cornel West has switched his party affiliation from the Green Party to run independently. Progressive figures Marianne Williamson and Cenk Uygur have also launched unconventional presidential bids.

