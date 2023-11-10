UNFORGIVABLE: Report Says AP, New York Times, and CNN Reporters Accompanied Hamas on October 7 Attacks on Innocent Israelis

Spread the love

“What the New York Times knew and when they knew it about the mass murder of Jews isn’t just a historical question from the 1930s; it’s a pressing concern today.

Honest Reporting, a watchdog dedicated to holding media accountable for its bias, has uncovered a damning report on the involvement of major media outlets in the Hamas atrocities of October 7th.

On that fateful day, Hamas terrorists weren’t the only ones documenting their heinous war crimes during their deadly rampage across southern Israel. Shockingly, some of these atrocities were captured by Gaza-based photojournalists working for the Associated Press and Reuters. Their early morning presence at the breached border area raises serious ethical questions.

As we’ve pointed out before, it’s not an exaggeration to say that the AP in Gaza is essentially Hamas’s mouthpiece.

Four names stand out on AP’s photo credits from the Israel-Gaza border area on October 7th: Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud, and Hatem Ali.

Eslaiah, a freelancer who also contributes to CNN, ventured into Israel, took photos of a burning Israeli tank, and even captured infiltrators entering Kibbutz Kfar Azza.

But let’s not forget what happened in Kibbutz Kfar Azza that day.

In Kfar Azza, no one was spared from the bloodshed – the old, the young, the weak. It took the Israeli army half a day to reach this kibbutz of 750 people in southern Israel, and the fighting continued for three long days. During that time, Hamas gunmen callously killed and mutilated dozens of innocent civilians.

“Moms, dads, babies, and entire families were slaughtered in their homes, in their safe rooms, in their dining areas, and even in their gardens,” Major General Itai Veruv of the Israel Defense Forces revealed to the BBC. He went on to emphasize, “It’s not a war; it’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre.”

Armed with assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, and hand grenades, these rampaging fighters didn’t spare any brutality. And Hassan Eslaiah, who conveniently provides content for both AP and CNN, was right there in the thick of it.

HonestReporting has obtained screenshots of Eslaiah’s now-deleted tweets, where he proudly stood in front of the Israeli tank. Notably, he wasn’t wearing any press identification or protective gear, and his Arabic caption read: “Live from inside the Gaza Strip settlements.”

And if that weren’t enough, footage has surfaced showing Eslaiah standing next to an Israeli tank. Moreover, a photo places him with Hamas leader and mastermind of the October 7th massacre, Yahya Sinwar.

But Eslaiah wasn’t the only “photojournalist” on the scene.

Masoud, who also works for The New York Times, conveniently appeared just in time to step into Israeli territory and snap more tank pictures.

As for Ali Mahmud and Hatem Ali, they were strategically positioned to capture images of the horrific abductions of Israelis into Gaza. Mahmud documented the pickup truck carrying the body of German-Israeli Shani Louk, while Ali snapped several shots of the abductees being forcibly taken into the Strip.

Reuters also had its share of “coincidental” photojournalists who happened to be there when Hamas infiltrated. Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa and Yasser Qudih both photographed a burning Israeli tank on the Israeli side of the border. But Abu Mostafa went further, capturing images of a lynch mob brutally assaulting the body of an Israeli soldier dragged out of the tank.

To add insult to injury, Reuters labeled this shocking photo as one of the “Images of the Day” in their editorial database, complete with a graphic warning.

Let’s be clear – there was nothing accidental about their presence.

Hamas had meticulously planned and executed this attack. It’s highly likely that AP, Reuters, CNN, The New York Times, and other stringers were well aware of this attack in advance or, at the very least, swiftly joined the scene.

We’ve long been aware of local ‘stringers’ manipulating incidents involving attacks on Israelis, but this situation is far more sinister.

This raises a chilling possibility: Were Reuters, AP, CNN, The New York Times, and others privy to one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in history beforehand? Did they, in any way, tip off or suggest coverage of this attack? When did The New York Times and AP become aware that they were receiving content from these atrocities?

Has the media been indirectly funding propaganda images by employing individuals linked to Hamas?

The question looms large: What role did the media play in the mass murder of Jews on October 7th?”

