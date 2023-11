Spread the love

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the uber talented A F Branco from Creators.com

In the following Cartoon it shows a Doctor holding a Woke Devilish Baby who is holding a sign that says “I Support Hamas” with “Woke” on his chest.

The Democrat Jackass responds with “It’s Not Mine!” as they have pushed the woke an anti-American culture to the point of no return with their rhetoric and vile hatred.

Check it out below:

Get the New One Nation Under God T-Shirt at FaithNFreedoms.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related