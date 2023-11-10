THE DC PATRIOT

Texas Rangers Open New Tampering Investigation Into FAR LEFT Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s $11 Million ‘Vaccine Outreach Contract Award

ByJulio Cahn

Nov 10, 2023
Texas Rangers have initiated a fresh tampering investigation surrounding the controversial $11 million ‘vaccine outreach’ contract awarded by far-left Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Hidalgo’s office finds itself embroiled in a bid-rigging scandal, casting a dark shadow over her tenure.

The trouble began when Lina Hidalgo’s top three staffers faced indictment in April 2022, following an expansion of the investigation into the aforementioned ‘vaccine outreach contract.’ This contract, valued at $11 million, was awarded to none other than one of Judge Hidalgo’s political associates, Felicity Pereyra, the founder of Elevate Strategies.

What makes this situation even more disconcerting is that while Hidalgo was busy issuing threats of imprisonment and fines to those who dared to defy her Covid-related rules, she was secretly attempting to funnel millions to her political ally through the ‘vaccine outreach’ deal.

As suspicions grew regarding the legitimacy of the contract, particularly given that it was assigned to a one-person firm with zero experience, Hidalgo eventually had to backtrack and cancel the $11 million agreement.

Notably, Hidalgo’s Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis and Policy Director Wallis Nader, along with co-defendant Aaron Dunn, faced charges related to the misuse of official information and tampering with government documents linked to the aborted vaccine outreach contract.

But the trouble doesn’t stop there. In August, Fox 26 Houston reported that federal authorities had initiated their investigation into Hidalgo’s bid-rigging activities.

According to Click2Houston, the Texas Rangers, the same agency that initially conducted a raid on Hidalgo’s office, have now launched a new public corruption inquiry. This comes after it was discovered that records subpoenaed during a grand jury investigation into the $11 million no-bid contract had been “concealed” by Hidalgo’s office.

  1. Harris County Judge’s office employees used their personal phones to communicate about the Targeted Community Vaccine Outreach project with the owner of Elevate Strategies.
  2. Draft documents revealed that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo personally edited the scope of the Targeted Vaccine Outreach project.
  3. WhatsApp and SMS messages indicated that Hidalgo and her staff believed the majority of the Harris County Commissioners Court would vote against funding the Targeted Community Vaccine Outreach project.
  4. Some WhatsApp messages had mysteriously disappeared following the initiation of the Grand Jury investigation.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that Judge Hidalgo’s involvement in this ongoing saga is far from transparent. As attorney Brian Wice aptly put it, “Given the four corners of the affidavit and the warrant, it would appear to be a reasonable deduction that Judge Hidalgo’s DNA is now in play in this investigation.”

Notably, Lina Hidalgo previously announced her leave of absence to seek treatment for clinical depression in August. However, she later resumed her normal duties in October, leaving many to wonder about the timing and circumstances surrounding her temporary departure.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit who contributed to this article.

