Mitchell Gerber Exposes China’s Multi-Billion Dollar On-Demand Organ Harvesting Business

Spread the love

Investigative journalist Mitchell Gerber joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss what the Chinese Communist Party is doing inside of China to fuel a multi-billion dollar on-demand business of organ harvesting. What he has to share will be mind-blowing and shocking, to say the least, as he also describes the life and death experiences he’s gone through since the last time he was on the show. It’s time to expose this evil for all to see.

Over the course of this conversation, Gerber reveals that there are more than 1.9 million Chinese spies in America, even more evidence that our nation has been infiltrated by the CCP. Plus, he provides shocking evidence of China’s involvement in adrenochrome production and distribution to the wealthy elites. All this and more during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show

New Hand Crafted Artisan Cross Necklace Available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Why have a Cup of Sleepy Joe when you can have a Cup of Freedom? Freedom First Coffee is 100% organic and fire-roasted on Main Street USA… and it tastes like FREEDOM! Use code JEFF for a huge discount when you order today at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

Sign up for pickax, a constitutionally free speech social media platform that’s not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that work on your behalf and monetization opportunities for content creators. Launching beginning of 2024. Sign up at https://pickax.com.

Check out the latest episode of The Jeff Dornik Show

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related