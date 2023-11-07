Spread the love

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, often hailed by globalists as a champion of democracy, has dismissed the notion of holding an election during wartime, deeming it “irresponsible.” The discussion revolves around whether Kyiv should proceed with voting while under martial law.

Zelensky, who has previously taken actions to silence opposition parties and imposed extensive censorship, is now advocating for unity to quell what he deems “pointless” political debates.

Observers widely perceive his statements as effectively ruling out an election that his backers may have preferred to demonstrate a semblance of democratic legitimacy.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine at the outset of the conflict with Russia in February 2024. This legal framework prohibits the holding of elections, but there has been mounting domestic and international pressure regarding the possibility of a poll in March 2024.

According to Reuters, Zelensky emphasized the need to focus on Ukraine’s military challenges as it continues its efforts to repel Russian forces that have occupied nearly one-fifth of its territory for over 20 months since the invasion began.

“In his nightly video address, Zelensky said it was critical to concentrate on the military challenges facing Ukraine as it tries to push out Russian forces occupying nearly one-fifth of its land more than 20 months after launching their invasion.

‘We all understand that now, in wartime, when there are many challenges, it is utterly irresponsible to engage in topics related to an election in such a frivolous manner,’ he said.

‘We need to recognize that this is a time for defense, a time for battle, upon which the fate of the state and its people depend… I believe that elections are not appropriate at this time’.”

Previously, Zelensky had expressed his willingness to hold elections “if Ukraine secured the assistance” it required. However, there now appears to be a rift in the country’s leadership, with Ukraine’s top commander, Zaluzhny, asserting that the war had reached a “stalemate,” a characterization Zelensky rejected.

Zelensky stated, “On Monday, Zelensky said that if it proved necessary to end divisive talk, there were state structures ‘capable of making those decisions and providing all the necessary answers to society’. He also said it was vital the state’s institutions were fully behind the war effort ‘and not on paving stones or street repairs’.”

The Hill reported that Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, in September, expressed uncertainty about her husband’s potential reelection in 2024. She noted that the ability to organize a free and fair election could influence his decision, saying, “It will also depend whether our society would need him as a president, if he will feel that Ukrainian society will no longer wish him to be the president, he will probably not run.” She added, “But I will support him whatever decision he takes.”

