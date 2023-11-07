President Trump Leading Biden Heavily in 5 of 6 Battleground States as Democrats Go Into Full Blown Panic Mode

Spread the love

In a stunning turn of events, former President Donald Trump is emerging as a dominant force in the political landscape, leading President Joe Biden in a majority of the critical swing states, according to the latest polls released on Sunday. These polls reveal a growing dissatisfaction among voters with the current administration.

Trump boasts a commanding 10-point lead in Nevada, a solid 6-point advantage in Georgia, a 5-point edge in both Arizona and Michigan, and a 4-point lead in Pennsylvania, as reported by recent polls conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. He faces a modest 2-point deficit in Wisconsin, a state he narrowly lost in 2020.

These findings are especially noteworthy because Biden carried all six of these states just a year ago. However, a staggering 59% of voters in these crucial states now express their disapproval of Biden’s performance as president, while only 38% approve.

Furthermore, a whopping 71% of respondents believe Biden is “too old to be an effective president,” a stark contrast to the 39% who held the same view about Trump. The issue of mental sharpness also comes into play, with 62% of voters doubting Biden’s mental fitness for the presidency, while just 35% believe he possesses the necessary sharpness. In contrast, 54% of voters believe Trump is mentally adept enough to be an effective president, compared to 44% who disagree.

The impact of policies on the average American is a matter of concern as well. A significant 53% of registered voters surveyed believe that Biden’s policies have personally harmed them, while 51% attribute personal benefit to Trump’s policies.

The polls, conducted from October 22 to November 3, surveyed a total of 3,662 registered voters across these pivotal swing states, with a combined margin of error of 1.8%.

While Trump has not yet officially declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race, he has unmistakably surged ahead as the leading contender among potential Republican candidates. On the Democratic side, even though there are other candidates vying for the nomination, the Democratic Party has unequivocally thrown its support behind Biden’s re-election bid, ruling out the possibility of primary debates.

