Congresswoman Nancy Mace Discusses the Possibility of Being Trump’s VP

On Monday, October 30, during an appearance on “The Daily Show” with Charlamagne Tha God, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) delved into the intriguing prospect of becoming former President Donald Trump’s running mate. Speculation has been swirling about her potential inclusion on Trump’s shortlist of vice presidential candidates.

Charlamagne raised the question, drawing parallels with former Vice President Mike Pence’s experiences, wondering if the role of Trump’s running mate would be “worth it.” Mace responded by characterizing the idea as captivating and emphasized the importance of this discussion. She expressed her desire for young girls across the nation to recognize that they too could aspire to become the President of the United States. Mace’s vision extended beyond just presidential aspirations; she advocated for Republicans to embrace women both as presidential contenders and vice presidential candidates.

Mace made it clear that while the topic of being Trump’s running mate was significant, there were other pressing matters to address. She disclosed that she had not engaged in discussions with Trump regarding this possibility and underscored her present commitment to her home state of South Carolina.

Recognizing the importance of advancing women’s issues within the Republican party, Mace acknowledged that this was an area where the party had room for improvement. However, her primary focus at this moment remains directed towards serving the people of South Carolina.

These recent developments occurred in the wake of Mace’s surprising decision to join seven other Republicans in supporting the removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the Speaker’s office last month, a move that caught many within her party off guard.

