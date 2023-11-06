JUST IN: Nashville Trans School Shooters Manifesto LEAKED by Steven Crowder [DOCUMENTS INSIDE]

Spread the love

That’s right sports fan, the one thing the powers that be have been trying to cover up the most in the past year has officially been leaked by Conservative Talk Show host and comedian Steven Crowder.

Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages” “wanna kill all you little cr*ckers” “I hope I have a high death count” “I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.” “Ready to die.”

You can read the insanity from this deranged leftist below.

🚨 BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages”



“wanna kill all you little cr*ckers”



“I hope I have a high death count”



"I'm ready…I hope my victims aren't."



"Ready to die."#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

The following is from LouderwithCrowder.com

Louder with Crowder has exclusively obtained three pages of Nashville shooter AudreyHale’s alleged manifesto.

Hale, a transgender 28-year-old man going by the name “Aiden” Hale, entered The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Green Hills, Tennessee – killing six, before being shot and killed by responding officers.

The manifesto detailed thoughts Hale had leading up to what was referred to as “DEATH DAY”, as well as a timeline in which the shooting would take place.

Audrey Hale: “Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.”

Hale: “I hope I have a high death count.”

Hale: “Kill those kids!!!”

Hale: “going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles.”

Hale: “Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little faggots w/ your white privileges”• Hale: There were several times I could have been caught especially b—ack in the summer of 2021.

Hale: “It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. Its gunna go quick.”

In the pages reviewed and corroborated by MugClub Undercover, Hale said she hoped to have a “high death count” and wanted to “kill” kids with “white privileges.”

Also included is a timeline of events, as Hale wanted them playing out:

DEATH DAY

7:00am – Get dressed [COVERED]

7:05am – 8:55am – [COVERED]

w/ stuffed animals + possessions

9:00am – Eat breakfast at home [home encircled in heart shape]

9:30am – Pack up special belongings

in backpack(s)

—9:50am – test knifecor glass breaker

(dads old cars)

10:00am – Leave for Royal Range

(19-20 min)

10:20am – Gear up + setup guns in

trunk (assemble) + get out rest

(w/ mags inside)

11:20am – Final video tape (0 min)

DON’T MISS

(11:30)

11:35am – Leave for Covenant school

12:00pm – Arrive at Covenant

(Check parking lot for security)

12:05 – arrive in designated parking space

12:05-12:10 – prepare for attack

12:– – Lock + load all weapons

12:33 [circled] Open fire towards SW entrance

Let massacre begin Time2die [circled] XXX

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related