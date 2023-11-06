THE DC PATRIOT

Real News from Real Men

News

Jason “Storm” Nelson: Is America Prepared for World War III?

Bythepatriot45

Nov 6, 2023
Spread the love

With war breaking out in the Middle East between Hamas and Israel, along with Russia invading Ukraine and China threatening Taiwan, is America facing getting sucked into another World War? If that happens, many are concerned that our military, economy and infrastructure are just not ready for that and it would be a catastrophe.

Jason “Storm” Nelson, founder and CEO of Prepper All-Naturals, is a former US Marine whose focus now is on helping Americans to be prepared for whatever might come our way. If we get sucked into a World War, are you prepared for the ramifications of that, even if the battle is not directly waged in America? 

If China aligns with Russia and Iran in opposing America and the West, we could have the most serious supply chain issues in American history, given that we rely on China so much. What does that mean for you, as an individual?

We could be facing food shortages, skyrocketing taxes and even pushing our infrastructure beyond its limits, which could lead to gas shortages and power outages. Are you prepared for that?

This is one of the reasons we’ve partnered with Prepper All-Naturals to provide you with premium quality freeze-dried beef so that you are prepared for whatever might come your way. Order today using discount code JEFF15 for 15% off at https://freedomfirstbeef.com.

Watch The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble

Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3otq60-jason-storm-nelson-on-whether-america-is-prepared-for-a-potential-world-war.html?mref=1wxk5&mc=ehuil 

Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jason-storm-nelson-is-america-prepared-for-world-war-iii/id1514695603?i=1000631125775

Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on RumbleSpotify and Apple Podcasts.

Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 

Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.

By thepatriot45

Related Post

News

JUST IN: Nashville Trans School Shooters Manifesto LEAKED by Steven Crowder [DOCUMENTS INSIDE]

Nov 6, 2023 Eddie Graham
News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day November 6, 2023: ‘Just How Far Back Did The Clocks Go Back To?’

Nov 6, 2023 Matt Couch
News

NEW POLL: Trump Leading Biden in National Numbers

Nov 4, 2023 Matt Couch

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

JUST IN: Nashville Trans School Shooters Manifesto LEAKED by Steven Crowder [DOCUMENTS INSIDE]

November 6, 2023 Eddie Graham
News

Jason “Storm” Nelson: Is America Prepared for World War III?

November 6, 2023 thepatriot45
News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day November 6, 2023: ‘Just How Far Back Did The Clocks Go Back To?’

November 6, 2023 Matt Couch
News

NEW POLL: Trump Leading Biden in National Numbers

November 4, 2023 Matt Couch
%d bloggers like this: