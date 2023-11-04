NEW POLL: Trump Leading Biden in National Numbers

Spread the love

A recent Messenger/HarrisX poll has unveiled significant insights into the 2024 presidential race, showcasing the enduring appeal of former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary and his competitive position against the incumbent President, Joe Biden, almost a year before the election.

The poll reveals that Trump, the leading Republican candidate and 45th President, commands a substantial lead with 45 percent support, while Biden trails at 43 percent among surveyed voters. It’s worth noting that the two-point lead falls within the margin of error, leaving room for uncertainty, especially with a substantial 12 percent of respondents yet to decide on their preferred candidate.

This comprehensive survey involved 2,021 registered voters, including 753 registered Republicans, conducted from October 30 to November 1, with a margin of error of 2.2 percent. What makes this even more intriguing is when third-party candidates are considered, Trump’s lead becomes even more pronounced.

With the inclusion of third-party contenders like the Green Party’s Cornel West and independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s support surges by six points, reaching 44 percent compared to Biden’s 38 percent. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. secures 14 percent support, while Cornel West garners just four percent backing.

Among independent voters, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leads with 34 percent support, followed by Biden at 27 percent, and Trump at 25 percent.

Moreover, the poll underscores Trump’s dominance in the Republican primary, with a commanding 62 percent of support. This far outpaces potential rivals, with Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) securing 12 percent and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (R-SC) receiving seven percent.

The momentum for Trump is not limited to nationwide polls. In crucial early primary states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, he maintains a robust lead. A recent Des Moines Register and Mediacom poll shows Trump with nearly a 30-point lead, boasting 43 percent support. With the Iowa caucus just three months away, Trump appears to have a formidable advantage, potentially setting the stage for an early victory.

As Trump’s support surges, he continues to amass a broad spectrum of endorsements, including Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), from the same state as primary rival DeSantis. The Five Thirty Eight endorsement tracker underscores Trump’s overwhelming endorsement value, nine times greater than DeSantis. Eminent supporters include Governors Jim Justice (R-WV), Tate Reeves (R-AL), Kristi Noem (R-SC), Henry McMaster (R-SC), and many others.

With Trump’s resurgent presence on the political stage, coupled with challenges facing the Biden administration on multiple fronts, it’s becoming increasingly evident that a growing number of Americans yearn for a return to Trump’s leadership in shaping the future of America.

