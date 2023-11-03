THE DC PATRIOT

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day November 2, 2023: ‘I Don’t Want to Send Money to Israel, I Only Want to Send Money to Ukraine’

By(Not Real) Brick Tamland

Nov 3, 2023

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day was sent to us by a fan, if you know who created this, please send it our way, we’ve love to give them full credit.

In this hilarious cartoon of a Jackass (Democrat) throwing a fit, you can see the story that’s being laid out in our nations Congress below.

“I don’t want to send money to Israel, I only want to send money to Ukraine.”

Nothing could be more fitting, because the Democrats want to keep up their money laundering motives in the Ukraine, this cartoon nails it.

By (Not Real) Brick Tamland

I'm only doing this because #CNN sucks!

