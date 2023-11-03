The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day November 2, 2023: ‘I Don’t Want to Send Money to Israel, I Only Want to Send Money to Ukraine’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day was sent to us by a fan, if you know who created this, please send it our way, we’ve love to give them full credit.
In this hilarious cartoon of a Jackass (Democrat) throwing a fit, you can see the story that’s being laid out in our nations Congress below.
“I don’t want to send money to Israel, I only want to send money to Ukraine.”
Nothing could be more fitting, because the Democrats want to keep up their money laundering motives in the Ukraine, this cartoon nails it.