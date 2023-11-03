Mallory Millett: World War II Never Ended… and Now America is Aligned with the Nazis!

The Democrats are working overtime to indoctrinate our children, especially through the schools. They are doing whatever they can to keep parents from not only having a say in what is being taught to students, but from even knowing about it. We’re seeing some states even adopt policies of not notifying parents about whether they are transgender, what sexually explicit books are in the school library or when they are going to teach sex education, which is practically pornographic and promoting LGBTQ ideology.

Mallory Millett joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to break it all down, bringing her expertise given her family background with the education system and the promotion of socialism. I highly recommend you go back and listen to my first episode with Mallory where she shared that her sister, Kate, is behind the normalizing of polygamy, bestiality, Satanism, pornography, promiscuity, witchcraft and pedophilia, as well as the hijacking of the schools, libraries and government.

One of the driving forces is the inflation of the Nazis after World War II. The American history books will tell you that Nazi Germany was defeated at the end of the war… but the reality is that they regrouped and have been continually infiltrating and accomplishing their goal of world domination ever since.

Even here in America, we absorbed a lot of Nazi scientists, medical doctors and other “experts” into our own government, starting government agencies stemming out of their developments. Thus, while the nation of Germany was conquered, the Nazis continued… even within our own government.

As Ms Millett pointed out, during World War II we fought alongside Russia to oppose Nazi Germany. Now here we are today fighting alongside the Nazis in Ukraine to oppose Russia. It begins to make sense when you see the Nazi ties within our government and Ukraine’s.

Overall this was a fascinating conversation that needs to be listened to in its entirety. Mallory is a wealth of knowledge, and even shared some of her experiences of being a conservative within the entertainment industry in New York that was run by the Communists.

WATCH:

Click here to listen to that episode entitled “Mallory Millett: My Sister was a FemiNazi Behind the Marxist Hijacking of Education, Libraries and Government”: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6kClR18Aokj0eT2gWwHrJK?si=nh5-q3GCTQ-WB7WdToAbFA

Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Why have a Cup of Sleepy Joe when you can have a Cup of Freedom? Freedom First Coffee is 100% organic and fire-roasted on Main Street USA… and it tastes like FREEDOM! Use code JEFF for a huge discount when you order today at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

Gas prices are insane, which is why I use Govvi. Just put one tablet in your gas tank each time you fill up and you’ll get up to 20% more miles per tank. Click here to order: https://jeffdornik.com/fuel.

Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com

Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related