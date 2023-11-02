JUST IN: A Connecticut Democrat Judge Has OVERTURNED the Bridgeport Mayoral Primary Results and Ordered a New Election – Following Shocking Video Evidence of Ballot Box Stuffing Fraud Presented

In a significant turn of events, a Democratic judge in Connecticut has made a game-changing decision by overturning the results of the Bridgeport Democratic mayoral primary. Superior Court Judge William Clark has ordered a new election to take place, citing compelling video evidence of election fraud as the foundation for his ruling. This decision carries implications that extend far beyond Bridgeport, as it establishes a precedent for addressing mail-in ballot fraud in ongoing and future cases.

Back in September, The Gateway Pundit reported on an explosive video released by mayoral candidate John Gomes’ campaign. This video presented damning evidence of election fraud during the Bridgeport Democratic primary, prompting the Bridgeport Police Department to launch an investigation into potential misconduct.

The video, initially posted on the Gomes campaign’s Facebook page, exposed a woman allegedly depositing stacks of what are referred to as “illegal” ballots into an absentee ballot box situated outside the Bridgeport government center, home to the city’s Registrar of Voters office.

The Gomes campaign was quick to identify the woman in question as Wanda Geter-Pataky, the Vice Chairwoman of the Democratic Town Clerk and a vocal supporter of the incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim, who was seeking re-election. Gomes’ campaign contended that the video showed Geter-Pataky delivering stacks of absentee ballots just ahead of the September 12th primary.

John Gomes, addressing the situation on his Facebook page, emphasized, “Video surveillance proving that the mayoral election was unequivocally stolen through corruption within City Hall by tampering with absentee ballots.” He went on to characterize it as a clear instance of voter suppression and a significant civil rights violation, asserting that it was time to restore lasting credibility to the city’s democracy.

Despite the narrow margin, with Gomes losing to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim in the Democratic primary by just 251 votes, according to the latest preliminary count on the Secretary of the State’s website, this development underscores the need to uphold the integrity of our elections and ensure accountability for election fraud.

The Bridgeport Police Department has confirmed that it is actively investigating the actions depicted in the video, stating, “The Bridgeport Police Department are actively investigating information regarding possible misconduct based upon a video that has surfaced on social media.” Moreover, they are looking into how the video was obtained and released to the public, conducting an internal investigation to determine any potential breaches to their security video management system.

WATCH:

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit who contributed to this article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related