This 2024 Presidential Candidate Has a Major Stalking Problem

In a troubling sequence of incidents, a man found himself in custody twice in a single day for trespassing on the property of independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. The man, identified as Jonathan Macht, a real estate agent hailing from Pacific Palisades, California, first faced apprehension at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time. He was charged with trespassing, and authorities issued an emergency protective order against him.

Remarkably, shortly after his release, Macht once again found himself in police custody at 6:10 p.m. for violating the very same protective order by returning to Kennedy’s property. This unsettling development has reignited concerns raised by Kennedy regarding the absence of Secret Service protection for his campaign. Speaking with the media, Kennedy revealed that he had twice applied for Secret Service coverage, only to be rebuffed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Kennedy’s pleas for protection are rooted in genuine apprehension. Previously, a 44-year-old man named Adrian Paul Aispuro faced arrest on allegations of impersonating a law enforcement officer at a Kennedy campaign event. While the District Attorney’s office opted not to pursue felony charges, Aispuro still faced legal consequences for carrying a concealed weapon and impersonation before being released on bail.

The imperative for security cannot be overstated, especially considering the somber history of the Kennedy family. Robert Kennedy Jr.’s uncle, President John F. Kennedy, and his father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, both suffered tragic assassinations. Meanwhile, the DHS maintains that it must engage with a Congressional advisory committee before providing Secret Service protection to a candidate. Furthermore, the agency is not authorized to conduct surveillance on individuals it is not actively safeguarding, in accordance with established guidelines.

This string of events has sparked questions about the sufficiency of security measures in place for those seeking public office, drawing specific attention to the criteria used to determine eligibility for Secret Service protection.

