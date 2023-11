Today’s Halloween Edition of The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day is from famed Cartoonist SKLLY over at the Creators Syndicate.

The cartoon features a kid dressed up as Joe Biden standing on the steps of someone’s home saying “I’m President Joe Biden.”

The homeowner responds with “How did you make it up the steps?” Absolutely hysterical! Check it out below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related