Joe Rogan Says America Was Better With President Trump – Here’s What He Said (VIDEO INSIDE) Special Guest Dan Henderson

On a recent episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Joe Rogan took a stroll down memory lane, expressing his nostalgia for the era before Donald Trump’s entry into presidential politics.

Rogan fondly recalled the time before Trump’s 2015 presidential campaign, when the former president enjoyed widespread popularity, even finding mention in the lyrics of rap songs. It was a period when, as Rogan put it, “everybody loved Trump.”

During the podcast, Rogan’s guest, retired mixed martial artist Dan Henderson, weighed in on Trump’s presidency, stating that he believed Trump had done a “decent job.” Rogan concurred, highlighting the positive impact of Trump’s regulatory policies on the country’s economy.

Henderson went on to assert that things seemed better during Trump’s tenure than they do presently. Rogan agreed, acknowledging that recent years had seen a series of significant events, including the 2020 health crisis.

However, Rogan expressed his concern regarding the current state of affairs during Joe Biden’s presidency. He painted a bleak picture of situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, describing them as “terrible.” His concerns escalated to fears of a potential nuclear conflict, something he had not previously worried about. Rogan likened this apprehension to the anxiety that must have gripped people at the outset of World War II.

He voiced his unease, suggesting that it feels like the world is on the brink, with the potential for one individual to initiate a catastrophic event that could alter the course of history forever.

