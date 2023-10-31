Egypt’s PM Says the Country is “Prepared to Sacrifice Millions of Lives” to Ensure “No One Encroaches Upon” Its Territory – No Palestinian Refugees Allowed – Moves Troops/Tanks to Gaza Border

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that his country will do whatever it takes to stop Palestinian refugees and Hamas terrorists from infiltrating his nation.

In fact, he went as far as to say that Egypt is “prepared to sacrifice millions of lives” to ensure “no one encroaches upon” its territory.

JUST IN – Egypt's PM says the country is "prepared to sacrifice millions of lives" to ensure "no one encroaches upon" its territory — WSJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 31, 2023

So why is not one nation in the Middle East willing to take on these terrorists and refugees into their nation? It couldn’t be because the majority are terrorists or support terrorists could it?

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. added the following on Twitter.

So we are clear. Egypt is willing to “sacrifice millions of lives” to not have to take Palestinian Refugees. I wonder why that is? Seems pretty harsh unless they know something we don’t.

So we are clear. Egypt is willing to “sacrifice millions of lives” to not have to take Palestinian Refugees. I wonder why that is? Seems pretty harsh unless they know something we don’t. https://t.co/ltegFfUVD2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2023

Our own Matt Couch echoed Don Jr’s sentiments.

You have to ask yourself, why does no one want these people migrating to their nearby countries… It couldn't be because they are riddled with Terrorists, could it? https://t.co/zr58LgAJN6 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 31, 2023

As this article was being published, the Egyptian government announced they were putting large troop movements and tanks on their borders to secure it from Hamas and Palestinian refugees. In recent polls, 52% of Palestinians said they support Hamas and the extinction of the Israeli people.

UPDATE – Egypt has stationed tanks and armored vehicles near the Rafah border crossing into Gaza — ToI — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 31, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related