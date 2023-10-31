Egypt’s PM Says the Country is “Prepared to Sacrifice Millions of Lives” to Ensure “No One Encroaches Upon” Its Territory – No Palestinian Refugees Allowed – Moves Troops/Tanks to Gaza Border

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that his country will do whatever it takes to stop Palestinian refugees and Hamas terrorists from infiltrating his nation.
In fact, he went as far as to say that Egypt is “prepared to sacrifice millions of lives” to ensure “no one encroaches upon” its territory.
So why is not one nation in the Middle East willing to take on these terrorists and refugees into their nation? It couldn’t be because the majority are terrorists or support terrorists could it?
President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. added the following on Twitter.
So we are clear. Egypt is willing to “sacrifice millions of lives” to not have to take Palestinian Refugees. I wonder why that is? Seems pretty harsh unless they know something we don’t.
Our own Matt Couch echoed Don Jr’s sentiments.
As this article was being published, the Egyptian government announced they were putting large troop movements and tanks on their borders to secure it from Hamas and Palestinian refugees. In recent polls, 52% of Palestinians said they support Hamas and the extinction of the Israeli people.
Good question; why doesn’t any Arab country want the Palestinians?