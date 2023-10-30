THE DC PATRIOT

Shark Tank’s Shark-O-Ween LIVE is a HIT as Major Horror Producer and CEO Joins the Sharks

ByJulio Cahn

Oct 30, 2023

Jason Blum, the mastermind behind Blumhouse Productions, known for its iconic contributions to the horror genre such as Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge, graced the panel with his presence.

With his deep-rooted expertise in the realm of horror, Blum was perfectly suited for Friday’s spine-chilling Shark-O-Ween event.

Fearless entrepreneurs fearlessly plunged into the Shark Tank, armed with products and services designed to send shivers down your spine.

In a jaw-dropping twist, CEO Guy Kitchell struck a chilling deal with none other than the formidable Kevin O’Leary, securing a terrifyingly enticing offer of $300,000 in exchange for a bone-chilling 30 percent stake in his company, Thrill Builders.

O’Leary, the Shark Tank’s resident shark with a taste for the macabre, pledged to assist Kitchell in expanding his empire through the creation of the diabolical Thrill Factory—a monstrous 50,000-square-foot indoor entertainment center guaranteed to haunt the dreams of its patrons.

Don’t forget to tune in to the nerve-wracking Shark Tank every Friday night on ABC at 8 pm ET. Alternatively, you can immerse yourself in the bone-chilling suspense by streaming the show with a Hulu Live subscription or revisit past episodes with a basic Hulu account.

By Julio Cahn

Saving the Republic with one truth bomb at a time!

