President Trump Responds to Latest Gag Order from Liberal Judge in New York Civil Suit

In a recent development, Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has previously been criticized for her far-left leanings, has once again imposed a gag order on former President Donald Trump. This order comes as President Trump emerges as a leading candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Critics argue that this move represents a troubling overreach of judicial power. Even the typically left-leaning ACLU has expressed concerns about the broad scope of the gag order, suggesting that it may infringe upon President Trump’s First Amendment rights, particularly in the context of an ongoing election interference case.

What’s particularly alarming about Chutkan’s initial gag order is its restrictiveness. According to the order, President Trump is effectively prohibited from criticizing Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team, even if his criticisms are based on truthful information. Furthermore, he is barred from criticizing court personnel, supporting staff, or any witnesses involved in the case.

However, on October 20, Chutkan temporarily lifted her own gag order on Trump while both Trump and Jack Smith submit appeal briefs. This move has sparked a contentious debate, as some argue that President Trump’s right to free speech should not be curtailed, while others maintain that his fiery rhetoric has the potential to undermine the case and endanger individuals involved.

Interestingly, while President Trump is subject to this gag order, Special Counsel Jack Smith remains free to communicate with the mainstream media and make potentially damaging claims about the former president without any legal impediments.

In response to these developments, President Trump has vehemently criticized the Biden administration, asserting that his First Amendment rights have been unjustly restricted. This situation continues to raise constitutional and legal questions, leaving many to wonder about the future of free speech in America. #MAGA

The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech. NOT CONSTITUTIONAL! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN…

