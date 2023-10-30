Matthew Perry’s 911 Call Gives Chilling Details Surrounding His Untimely Death

Beloved Friends star Mathew Perry, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, has tragically passed away at the age of 54.

According to reports from TMZ, Los Angeles police officers discovered Perry’s lifeless body in his jacuzzi in response to a 911 call reporting a cardiac arrest.

TMZ has now obtained the audio recording of the 911 dispatch call, which lasts a mere 15 seconds. The dispatcher can be heard saying, “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.” However, as of the current moment, the 911 call made from Perry’s residence has not been made available to the general public.

The circumstances surrounding Perry’s demise remain shrouded in mystery, with the cause of death still under investigation. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has officially designated Perry’s cause of death as “deferred,” as reported by CNN.

According to the LA coroner’s guidelines, a “deferred certificate” is issued when the cause of death cannot be determined during the initial autopsy, pending the completion of further investigations. The exact details of what led to Mathew Perry’s untimely passing remain a subject of intense scrutiny and inquiry.

