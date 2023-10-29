President Trump Pulls in $6 Million in ONE NIGHT at Mar-a-Lago’s Massive Fundraiser

In a resounding display of support, former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for his prospective 2024 presidential bid generated an impressive haul of approximately $6 million on a vibrant Thursday night. This event, which drew influential political figures and social media luminaries fervently backing Trump’s quest to reclaim the White House, made a significant mark on the political landscape.

Beyond amassing funds to fortify Trump’s 2024 campaign war chest, this fundraiser aimed to send a resolute message: the primary contest is effectively over, and the former President is gearing up for a full-fledged showdown against President Joe Biden in the general election.

A constellation of distinguished political figures graced the occasion, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former Speaker candidate and Florida Congressman Byron Donalds. Notably, the event also featured the presence of the renowned comedian and celebrity, Roseanne Barr.

When Donald Trump stepped onto the Mar-a-Lago ballroom stage to address the enthusiastic crowd, he seized the opportunity to acknowledge conservative talk show host Larry Elder. Just hours earlier, Elder had gracefully withdrawn from the 2024 Republican presidential primary and thrown his weight behind the former President. Trump conveyed Elder’s unwavering support, quoting him as saying, “Larry said don’t worry about it, when I drop out, you’re the guy, and I love you and I love him.”

Trump’s address primarily centered on his remarkable accomplishments during his tenure as President, with a particular emphasis on his administration’s achievements in foreign policy. He proudly highlighted his successful efforts to rein in countries like Iran, China, and North Korea. In a striking contrast, he criticized President Joe Biden for unraveling many of these hard-won victories.

Furthermore, Trump left no room for doubt regarding his substantial lead in both fundraising and polling, making it abundantly clear that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces an exceedingly steep climb to secure victory in the primary. This proclamation reverberated as a testament to the formidable political force that Donald Trump continues to wield within the Republican Party.

