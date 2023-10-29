Friends Star Actor Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Matthew Perry, the acclaimed actor renowned for his portrayal of the witty Chandler Bing in the beloved 1990s television series “Friends,” has tragically passed away at the age of 54. The unfortunate incident occurred at a residence in the Los Angeles area on a Saturday, as multiple news sources have reported.

BREAKING: ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at age 54 pic.twitter.com/yxO2yOBnlt — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 29, 2023

According to information provided by undisclosed law enforcement insiders, both The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com have indicated that Perry was discovered lifeless in a hot tub or jacuzzi.

NBC News, relying on statements from an anonymous representative of the actor and an inside source within law enforcement, has conveyed that Perry’s demise appears to have resulted from an accidental drowning at his Pacific Palisades residence in Los Angeles. It’s worth noting that these reports remain unverified by Reuters at this time.

Matthew Perry achieved enduring fame through his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing in the immensely popular television series “Friends,” which enjoyed a decade-long run on the NBC network from 1994 to 2004. The show featured an ensemble cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow.

