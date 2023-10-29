Florida Man Robs CVS at Gunpoint Over Viagra and Other Drugs

In a shocking incident at an Orlando CVS Pharmacy, a brazen armed robber, identified as 23-year-old Thomas Mues, targeted the establishment, demanding not only cash but also a peculiar request for Viagra, as reported by Fox35. This outrageous episode unfolded at the CVS store located at 1201 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida, on October 24, sending shockwaves through the community.

According to the Orlando Police Department, Mues entered the pharmacy wielding a firearm, escalating the situation by warning store employees with a chilling ultimatum: “please cooperate I don’t want to have to hurt you.”

In a bizarre twist, the suspect wasn’t content with just Viagra. He proceeded to demand a variety of prescription medications, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, and even liquid codeine.

After receiving the requested medications, the audacious suspect swiftly made his escape, leaving behind a startled but unharmed staff. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during this unusual incident.

Pharmacy employees say the suspect handed them a note indicating he had a gun & would shoot them if he was not provided the pills listed. OPD TAC officers arrived on the scene as the suspect, Thomas Mues (DOB 2/22/00), was walking out of the store. pic.twitter.com/lh7e1TyJt1 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 23, 2023

Authorities wasted no time in apprehending Thomas Mues. He now faces a litany of charges, including serious offenses like trafficking in hydrocodone, oxycodone, and amphetamines, as well as possession of new drugs without a valid prescription and possession of alprazolam. Additionally, he stands accused of committing robbery with a deadly weapon while wearing a mask, further emphasizing the brazen nature of this criminal act.

