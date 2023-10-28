BREAKING: The United States Has Halted Most Civilian Firearms and Ammunition for All Non-Governmental Users for 90 Days Except its Closest Allies

The United States has halted exports of most civilian firearms and ammunition for all non-governmental users for 90 days

According to Reuters The Commerce Department did not provide further details for the pause, which also includes shotguns and optical sights, but said an urgent review will assess the “risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities.

Export licenses for Ukraine and Israel, as well as some other close allies, will be exempted from the temporary halt in exports.

This is a developing story..

