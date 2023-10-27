Former CIA Intelligence Officer Dr Michael Scheuer Warns Against Getting Involved in Israel’s War Against Hamas

For many Conservatives, our gut reaction anytime the Islamic extremists is to immediately side with Israel. As a Christian, it’s even more compelling, given the commands throughout the Bible to not turn our backs on Israel.

However, what does supporting Israel actually look like? Are we required to go to war on their behalf? How about send them money and resources? These are questions that everyone is mulling over, especially after many of us have been calling on the US Government to stop getting involved in the Ukrainian war against Russia.

With that in mind, I decided to bring on two experts to discuss what’s really going on with Israel and Hams when I guest-hosted Dr John Diamond’s show America Unhinged on BrighteonTV. Col Mike has an extensive military and intelligence background, and Dr Michael Scheuer is even more so, given that he’s a former CIA intelligence officer who was in charge of the unit tracking Osama bin Laden.

Given that Dr Scheuer is a non-interventionist, he made quite compelling arguments against the United States getting sucked into yet another war in the Middle East. You’ll have to listen to the show to hear his arguments.

One of the interesting things that I’ve been pondering is what American support of Israel is supposed to look like. I don’t think it’s appropriate for the US Military to go fight wars on behalf of Israel. At the same time, they are the only free nation in the Middle East.

So what do we do?

I would argue that we cannot continue to get involved in wars that don’t involve us. Israel is more than capable of taking on Hamas on their own. We cannot shed anymore American military blood in the Middle East that do not serve the interests of the American people.

What Hamas did was horrific. But, as Dr Michael Scheuer and Col Mike explain, it’s Israel’s war to fight, not America’s.

