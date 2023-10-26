Over 19,000 ATM’s Have Shut Down Across the U.S. as Feds Prepare for CBDC Digital Currency

9,000 ATMs Have Shut Down Across US as the Govt Prepares to Roll Out CBDC Digital Currency

Thousands of ATM cash machines and local bank branches have been closing down as we move toward a cashless society and the government pursues the roll out of digital surveillance and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).

The excuse for shutting down ATMs was to prevent COVID germs from spreading on cash. In the UK, over 8,000 ATMs were shut down, amounting to 13% of all cash machines.

In the US, over 19,000 ATMs were shut down and access to cash is becoming more scarce.

Catherine Austin Fitts said that unless we have a sovereign state government protecting sovereign individuals who are free to transact, including transacting privately, without invasive technology, we will have no sovereignty. It will be replaced with central control by the bankers.

She said that this technology, combined with other systems, will turn your home, your car and community into a digital concentration camp. It will be the end of human freedom through the financial system.

