The radical Democrat Congressman who pulled a fire alarm to stop a Congressional proceeding has been formally charged by the Washington, D.C Attorney General.

BREAKING: Congressman Jamaal Bowman has just been criminally charged by the DC Attorney General..



Bowman must turn himself in to police on 10/26 to be booked, fingerprinted, and get his mug shot! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 25, 2023

As broken by our own Matt Couch, Congressman Jamaal Bowman was criminally charged by the D.C. Attorney General.

Bowman must turn himself in by Thursday October, 26th to be booked, fingerprinted, and get his beautiful mug shot.

You can see the court document below as posted by DC Draino:

Charging document: pic.twitter.com/WPDPM7fvrv — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 25, 2023 This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

