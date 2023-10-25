Arkansas High School Locks Down After Report of Student With Gun Reported From Social Media Post

An Arkansas High School is breathing a breathe of fresh air after a report of a student with a gun turned out to be false, well sort of.

The student in question allegedly came to school with a gun, but it turned out to be a false alarm, and the picture was from a previous day. The student according to Superintendent of schools Jeff Perry, with the Rogers Public Schools, said the social media post showed the student in school with an airsoft pistol but was from a different day.

The Rogers Police Department Facebook page said the suspected student “readily admitted” that they had previously brought the airsoft pistol to school. “We have since recovered the air pistol,” the post reads. “It was not recovered at the school.” The post also states that the juvenile has been charged with qualifying criminal violations.

You can read the full statement from the schools Superintendent below.:

Rogers Schools families,

Tuesday morning, a potential threat was reported by a student to the administration at Heritage High School. The Heritage administration team and on-campus school resource officer took immediate action by contacting local law enforcement, and the campus was placed on lockdown. Upon arrival, officers conducted a thorough search and inspection of the campus and surrounding area. After a full search, the initial report was deemed invalid. No weapon was found on campus. Officers cleared the scene, and the school resumed normal activity for the remainder of the day.

According to an update from the Rogers Police Department Facebook page, a picture surfaced on Tuesday that was taken prior to today when a student had an airsoft pistol at the school. The picture, which was shared on social media gave the appearance that there was a student on campus with a handgun. When the suspected student was located and detained, they “readily admitted” that they had previously brought an airsoft pistol to the school. “We have since recovered the air pistol,” the post reads. “It was not recovered at the school.” The post also states that the juvenile has been charged with qualifying criminal violations.

We want to assure you that we take any threat seriously. We appreciate a student reporting the potential threat to the administration and encourage students and staff to always alert staff about any information they may have to any possible threat. The safety of our staff and students is always our top priority. We are also very appreciative of our local law enforcement which acted promptly to maintain the security of our staff and students.

-Jeff Perry, superintendent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related