20-Year-Old Colorado College Tennis Player Dies in His Sleep

A member of the Colorado College’s Men’s Collegiate Tennis team died suddenly in his sleep last week, the school announced.

Jack Madison, 20, a sophomore student at Colorado College, died in his sleep while at home on Monday, January 2, according to the school’s news release.

Colorado College mourns the loss of student-athlete Jack Madison , a member of the men’s tennis team who passed away in his sleep while at home on Jan. 2.



“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Jack Madison ,” Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine said. “Jack was a treasured member of our men’s tennis program and his loss will be profoundly felt throughout the athletics department and campus community.”



Madison, from Bexley, Ohio, was recruited to Colorado College as a four-year letterwinner and team captain as a senior at Columbus Academy. He earned a pair of first-team all-state selections and three first-team all-league honors. In addition, he was a state finalist as a sophomore and a senior.



Madison did not play a match for CC as a freshman during the 2021-22 campaign due to injury, but competed for the Tigers during the 2022 fall season. He paired with August Knox to win a match in the ‘B’ doubles bracket at the Metro State Invitational, and played two singles matches at that tournament.



“The tennis program is deeply saddened by the news of Jack Madison’s death,” head coach Anthony Weber said. ”Jack was one of the most friendly and respectful student-athletes we have had in our program. We will miss his selflessness and positive influence. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family as they cope with this tragic news.”

The cause of death has not been released.

Due to an injury, Madison didn’t play for Colorado College as a freshman in 2021-22. His obituary said his hernia complications kept him off the court.

“Jack was fascinated by language and words; sound and music, and was crazy about art,” Colorado College said in its announcement.

“He was a thoughtful writer, with his writing appearing in the Catalyst and through the SoCC Blog which he managed. Jack encouraged our community to reflect and think more deeply – not to mention to listen to new artists. He loved tennis and being part of the tennis team at CC. He engaged fully with campus life in a myriad of ways, embracing CC to the fullest. Jack was observant, super imaginative, creative, and independent minded. His humor, deep thinking, and generous spirit was a gift in his friendships and to all of us.”

