1600 Immigrants Arrested Over 3 Day Period in MASSIVE Texas Border BUST!

At least 1,600 illegal immigrants were arrested in a three day span in a single Texas border sector, according to the Chief Border Patrol agent for that area.

“Over 1,600 arrests in three days for Del Rio Sector agents!” wrote Austin Skero, the head of Border Patrol for Texas’s Del Rio Sector, on Twitter. “These arrests include more than 25 smuggling cases, two criminal aliens, and were comprised of mostly single adults.”

Skero then added that Del Rio agents had detained a convicted rapist who of course had previously been deported. Big shocker, right?

“Our agents arrested two more sex offenders over the weekend, one of whom was convicted of third-degree rape in Kentucky,” he said in a news release on Tuesday. “This is why it is critically important that Border Patrol Agents are out there, on the border, identifying everyone who crosses our borders illegally.”

Roman Gonzalez-Flores, 49, and a citizen of Mexico, was arrested after he again illegally entered back into the United States from Mexico. Officials later found out that he was convicted of a crime in 2004, and was sentenced to two years in prison, and was most recently deported in 2021.

Gonzalez-Flores now faces felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted sex offender and could face 20 years in prison.

As you can see, the Biden administration is doing nothing to help border patrol agents, and even has stopped the building of the border wall as thousands of illegals are trying to sneak in and pour in daily.

