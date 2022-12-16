160 People Arrested During Massive Human Trafficking Raid Including Teachers and Disney Employees (VIDEO)

Another massive human trafficking operation deals another blow to sickos and perverts across America, this time with one of America’s great Sheriff’s leading the charge in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies arrested 160 people in a seven-day operation focused human trafficking in its area. Deputies said the arrests from “Fall Haul 2” included school teachers, a state corrections officer, and a Disney employee.

Twenty-six of those charged were said to be married men, and 15 of the arrests involved people from outside of Florida.

Watch the press conference below.

WATCH:

