14 Shot, 1 Dead in Las Vegas Shooting Over the Weekend

Fourteen people were shot, killing one, after two people exchanged gunshots in an early morning shooting in Las Vegas, at a hookah lounge on Saturday.



According to police, one male was pronounced dead at the scene, two others suffered critical injuries, while the other wounded were in stable condition. Medical personnel transported the victims to University Medical Center (UMC) and Sunrise hospitals.



The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. local time after an altercation between at least two people a party being held at the business located within the 900 block of Eash Sahara Avenue, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Police Department. They reported that gunfire was exchanged during the altercation, striking multiple people, while the two shooters both fled.



According to the Associated Press, Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau Captain Dori Koren at a news conference said, “Our officers did an excellent job, immediately securing the scene and rendering aid, from applying tourniquets and rendering CPR.”



Koren also said, “the suspects are currently outstanding, but I can assure you they will be caught.” An investigation into the incident is ongoing.



The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the deceased victim’s identity.



This is still ongoing investigation and police did not provide an update on Sunday on a possible motive, release details or provide information about the suspects they were seeking.

