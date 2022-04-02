12-YEAR-OLD DEAD AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING IN SOUTH CAROLINA THURSDAY

A 12-year-old student at a Greenville, South Carolina middle school died after being shot by another 12-year-old student on Thursday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Sheriff’s office statement, at around 12:30 p.m. local time, a Tanglewood Middle School resource officer requested emergency backup after a student was shot. The shooting occurred inside the school near the front of the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a news briefing.



The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital and later died. No other students were injured in the incident, the sheriff’s office confirmed.



The suspect ran from the school after the shooting, police said. He was apprehended about an hour later after police found him hiding under a deck at a nearby residence, while the handgun was found at the scene.



The sheriff’s office said that it has detained a suspect, a 12-year-old male, the Associated Press reported. The suspect was found under a deck at a nearby home, according to officials.



Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in his news conference that the boy is charged with murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon by someone under 18. The suspect will be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. He also said the boys knew each other but a motive was undetermined.



Multiple law enforcement responded, as an estimated 100 deputies were on the scene assessing the situation, according to the sheriff’s office. They were assisting getting all the students transported to Brookwood Church in Simpsonville, the statement said. Parents were directed to pick up their children at that site instead of at the school.



Sheriff Lewis said in his statement, “My heart breaks for this young boy’s family and my prayers are with them tonight. I will be praying for the other young boy who pulled the trigger and his family. I cannot fathom what would cause someone to do this to another human being and especially at that age, but I know it’s a situation where we all need to turn to God.”

