118th World Series Features Philly’s and Astros as Fall Classic Kicks Off Friday Night

Folks, it is that time of year again. Time for the 118th World Series, often referred to as the fall “Fall Classic,” which will

once again feature the winner of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), the Houston Astros, versus the winner of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) the Philadelphia Phillies. The World Series has been won 66 times by the AL, with the NL winning on 51 occasions.

The series will begin this Friday, October 28, in Houston at Minute Maid Park, the home of the Astros, the host team of the series. The two teams will also compete in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies, starting with the third game which is scheduled for Monday, October 31. The series features a best of seven games.

Until 2002, home-field advantage in the World Series alternated from year to year between the Al and NL. From 2003 to 2016, home field advantage was given to the league that won that year’s All-Star Game. Starting in 2017, home-field advantage was awarded to the league champion team with the better regular-season win-loss record.

The modern World Series has been played every year since 1903 with two exceptions; in 1904 when the NL champion New York Giants declined to play the AL champion Boston Americans; and in 1994, when the series was canceled due to the players’ strike.

Both Houston and Philadelphia delivered impressive performances in the championship series round of the postseason. The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres infive games in the NLCS, winning the opener and rebounding to close out the series with three straight wins after dropping game 2.

This marks the Astros’ fourth trip to the World Series in the past six years and their only title in that stretch was in2017, and was tainted by an illegal sign-stealing scandal. Last season, they lost to the underdog Atlanta Braves insix games.

The Phillies haven’t been to the World Series since 2009, and were following a World Series title in 2008, only the second one in their franchise history.

Aaron Nola is expected to start Game 1 for the Phillies in Houston, which will give Zack Wheeler an extra day to rest. Justin Verlander is expected to be the starting pitcher for the Astros in Game 1,and Framber Valdez in Game 2.

Here is a breakdown of the World Series schedule:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 (at Houston)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 (at Houston)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 (at Philadelphia)

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1 (at Philadelphia)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 2 (at Philadelphia)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Nov. 4 (at Houston)

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 5 (at Houston)

Every game of the 2022 World Series can be viewed on Fox. Fans can also stream the game on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Sling TV.

Good luck to both teams and we hope everyone enjoys the games, whether fortunate enough to be there in person or watching on TV.

