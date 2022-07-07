11-Year-Old Indiana Youth Killed in Fireworks Incident Over July 4th Holiday Weekend

Sunday night an eleven-year-old Indiana youth, identified as Camrynn Ray McMichael, has died of injuries from an accident while playing with his July 4 fireworks, according to officials.

McMichael was a Mount Vernon Indiana resident and was playing with his fireworks around 9:42 pm when he became seriously injured. He was rushed to a local hospital, but died on the way there, according to Indiana State Police.

McMichael’s mother said in an interview with FOX59 . “It was a tragic freak accident. He was gone in the blink of an eye.”

Indiana State Police said, “An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow,” noting the investigation was ongoing. “This incident is being investigated by the Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon Police Department, and the Posey County Coroner.”

McMichael was described by his family as a protective older brother and hard-working student who loved to play sports.

His mother also commented to the news outlet, “He died being a boy and playing with fireworks. A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye it is.”

The Mt. Vernon Police Department confirmed the boy’s death in their own statement on Facebook, noting it happened with the city’s limits.

