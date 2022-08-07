11-Year-Old Black Boy Part of Group of Teens that Brutally Beat 70-Year-Old Asian Woman in San Francisco Police Say (VIDEO- GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING)

A horrific story coming out of San Francisco from last week as an 11-year-old black boy was part of a group of teens that brutally beat a 70-year-old Asian woman last Sunday.

The elderly Asian woman said she didn’t leave or venture out of her home for two years during Covid.

However on the day she decided to finally venture out, she was assaulted and brutally beat by a group of several black teens who beat her and even kicked her in the head.

It sadly turns out that an 11-year-old boy was part of the group that violently attacked her.

Breaking: multiple law enforcement sources tells FNC an 11-year-old black boy was a part of the group that viciously beat 70-yo Asian woman in SF this week. pic.twitter.com/aqKZ8NW8qI — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) August 6, 2022

According to Fox News, the attackers were a 13-year-old black girl, a 14-year-old black girl, and an 18-year-old black male.

Another is a 14-year-old black girl, LE says seen kicking the woman. Third is 13 yo black girl. Forth is 18 yo black male. NONE of those 4 in custody. pic.twitter.com/rBeXQCuZ39 — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) August 6, 2022

According to Fox News, only two others associated with this ambush attack are in custody.

ABC 7 News reported:

Mrs. Ren now hides inside for another reason. She is covered in blankets and bed-ridden from the extreme pain she suffered when approached by four juveniles Sunday evening — who asked her what time it was. She says she said “5-o’clock” and then proceeded to show the suspects her watch, since she does not speak any English and was not sure if they understood her. “They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good.” She says, wincing.

Mrs. Ren says that’s when the suspects realized she had an iPhone 7.

“They got really mad and pulled me down.”

Already on the ground, Mrs. Ren is kicked squarely in the face.

“They used their fist to hit my head multiple times and then they pulled me down and kept kicking me.”

The horror doesn’t end there. When Mrs. Ren tries to hide in the hallway, and is unable to close the door – the suspects return again. Not to steal her watch or earrings, but her keys and to take turns assaulting the terrified senior.

You can watch the horrific attack below:

More on this story from ABC 7 News:

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...