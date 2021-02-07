11 Iranians Arrested in Arizona After Jumping U.S.-Mexico Border to Sneak In

In a story you won’t find in the mainstream media, the Border Patrol arrested 11 Iranians trying to sneak across the southern border in Arizona last Monday.

Five women and six men were traveling as a group as they were nabbed near San Luis, one of the main border crossing points. According to agents the group had just crossed the border when they were apprehended.

Iran is a “special interest” country for border apprehensions because of their ties to terrorism. However no mention of terrorism has yet been tied to this group trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

The arrests have pushed the number of Iranians arrested trying to enter the southern border in the last few months to 14 since October 1st. The grand total in all of 2020 was 14, now that number is up to 25 if you count 2020 and the first short month and a week of 2021.

Still think we need a wall? You bet we do, a big one!

