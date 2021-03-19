101-Year-Old Chaplain Sister Jean Will Travel With Loyola Chicago in NCAA Tournament & Attend Games

The famous 101-year-old Sister Jean, Chaplain for Loyola Chicago will be traveling with the team and attending all games the university announced.

Sister Jean’s prayers have been answered as she had been awaiting the final decision on travel approval from both Loyola and the NCAA as of Monday. According to the Chicago Tribune, on Tuesday she was told she can travel to Indianapolis for Loyola’s opening round game against Georgia Tech on Friday.

“They said there’s restrictions,” Sister Jean told Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune on Saturday. “You can’t run down on the court. You can’t talk to the young men. I said, ‘I’m not going to run down on the court, and I’m not going to cause any disturbance.’ I said, ‘I won’t do things I’m not supposed to.'”

Prior to Selection Sunday, Sister Jean had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sister Jean became a celebrity during the 2018 NCAA Tournament when the Ramblers made a run to the Final Four before eventually falling to Michigan. The Ramblers are the No. 8 seed and will face the No. 9 seed Georgia Tech from the ACC on Friday.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...