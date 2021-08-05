10 Questions Everyone Should Be Asking About The Covid Vaccine:

If the “vaccine” is so safe:

1. Why aren’t pharmaceutical companies being held legally liable for injuring and killing people? Are they expecting it’s going to injure so many people it will sink a billion dollar mega-corporation? Or is it because these companies donated to the government officials that happen to make those decisions?

2. Why are they telling us there are no long term side effects or issues with fertility…when they couldn’t have humanly possibly had time to study any of it?

3. Why are the side effects and deaths from the vaccine being actively flagged, censored, and removed off mainstream and social media? Don’t people have a right to be informed and know what the risks are before they take something? Is it because they would never take it if they knew the truth?

4. Why do you have to lie to people by calling it a “vaccine” instead of explaining that it’s actually an experimental form of gene therapy? Is this being done specifically to confuse and take advantage of people that aren’t savvy about science?

5. Why do you have to restrict and deter people from using already established safe and effective treatments, or encourage them to exercise and eat better? Don’t you want people to be healthier? Or is there more money to be made keeping them sick?

6. Why am I suddenly seeing PSA commercials on TV about what the warning signs of blood clots are? Isn’t that one of the major side effects from the vaccine social media keeps deleting off their sites? So you know it’s a problem, but you don’t want to say why?

7. Why do people have to be bribed with gifts and prizes to take it? Isn’t it immoral to trick people into taking it just cause they might need the money or food? Also, if it were really about their “health” would you be offering beer and donuts?

8. Why is the government allowing employers and companies to illegally force an experimental vaccine on their workers? What happened to religious and conscientious objection protected under the Constitution? Isn’t it our elected official’s jobs to defend the Constitution and our rights? If you can’t legally ask someone their medical history under the constitution….then how can you demand “proof” they got vaccinated anyway? Who is the “Equal Employment Opportunity Commission” and what makes you think they have a right to pass new laws that go against the Constitution? Aren’t all laws that go against the Bill of Rights null and void by proxy?

9. Why doesn’t the vaccine actually work against covid? Is there a good reason people should take an experimental vaccine with unknown side effects that in no way seems to prevent the disease they’re taking it for?

10. Why is even questioning the safety of the “vaccine” considered “negative” and based on “misinformation?” Why is Biden and the DNC talking about blocking our private text messages to each other about vaccine information? Why are “fact checkers” owned by a political side saying they didn’t say that…and then go on to say they did? It couldn’t possibly be because the powers that be don’t have any good, honest answers for anything I just asked? Right?

The same people that are financially benefiting from all this, are the same ones telling you it’s “safe” and to shut the hell up about side effects and “just take it.” Everyone that wanted to take this “vaccine” has taken it, the rest of us need to stand our ground not to…because there is more of us than them, they just don’t want you to know it. Fight as if your life depends on it, because it just might. 🇺🇸

