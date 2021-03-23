10 People Killed, Including One Officer, in Colorado Supermarket Shooting

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket has killed 10 people on Monday, including a police officer. A suspect is in custody according to authorities.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced the updated death toll at a news conference on Monday night as he fought back tears.

According to Herold, the suspect was getting medical treatment and there was no further threat to the public, authorities stated.

Officers escorted what was seen on new cameras across the nation as a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of a store in handcuffs on Monday afternoon, but authorities have not stated if he was the suspect or not.

The officer killed in the line of duty was 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010.

The victims families are still being notified, so no names have been released at this time out of respect for the families according to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County, and in response, we have cooperation and assistance from local, state and federal authorities,” Dougherty said.

My heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community. We are making every public safety resource available to assist the Boulder County Sheriff's Department as they work to secure the store.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/m8nI24pahU — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

No motive has been determined yet according to authorities. The investigation is ongoing. All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt prayers and condolences to those lives lost and their families.

