🚨10 Dead, 15 Injured in Canadian MASS STABBING ATTACK in Canada: Victims Found in 13 Locations, Police On Hunt for Two Suspects

10 people are dead, and at least another 15 seriously injured after a mass stabbing attack and spree in Saskatchewan Canada.

Police said the suspects have been identified as Damien Sanderson (Left) and Myles Sanderson.

Police are now on a massive manhunt looking for the two suspects.

Update #4 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: Multiple stabbing victims, multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. Early indications may be that victims are attacked randomly.

Suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. This a rapidly-unfolding situation.

We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report emergencies or info to 911. For updates: https://t.co/fjakoSEJu3 — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022

The victims were found in 13 locations, including in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Residents have been told to shelter in place under a dangerous person alert.

“Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Saskatchewan said, urging residents not to pick up hitchhikers.

“The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue [vehicle],” the police said, warning anyone who sees the men or the car to stay away and call police.

