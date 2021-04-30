1 Student Stabbed, 1 Student Shot on Arkansas College Campus

Two people were injured on Thursday after an altercation at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, university police reported.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the campus dining facility, according to authorities.

During the altercation, a young woman was reportedly stabbed and a young man, who is a student, was shot.

Police stated that both victims were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where they remain in serious but stable condition. The names of the victims have not been released.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander said in a letter on Friday that he wanted to insure the safety of the students was the universities top priority.

Pine Bluff has one of the worst crime rates in America, and has for decades. This is an ongoing investigation.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...