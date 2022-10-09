News

🚨LIVE: Watch President Donald Trump Rally from Minden, Nevada 10/8/22 [LIVE RALLY VIDEO INSIDE]

Patriot Staff October 8, 2022 No Comments

Watch President Trump’s Rally from Minden, Nevada LIE

Saturday, October 8, 2022: Join the RSBN broadcast team LIVE in Minden, NV for all day coverage of President Donald J. Trump’s SAVE AMERICA rally.

This rally is sponsored by the Birch Gold Group. Get your FREE silver Trump coin with any purchase at https://www.birchgold.com/trump.

Also sponsored in part by eSpired Books! Receive a FREE Kids Guide to Trump Book at https://thekidsguide.com/, just pay shipping and handling!

Get the New Trump Make Halloween Great Again Women’s V-neck at FaithNFreedoms.com

RALLY INFORMATION:
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Minden, Nevada on Saturday, October 8, 2022, and is set to speak at 7:00PM PDT.
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of endorsed candidates and special guests Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican Nominee for Governor of Nevada and Adam Laxalt, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Nevada, and the entire Nevada Trump Ticket.

Venue:
Minden-Tahoe Airport
1146 Airport Road
Minden, NV 89423

Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open
2:00PM – Doors Open
4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

WATCH the LIVE Rally Below:

Save 20% off My Patriot Supply Products when you visit PreparewithMatt.com

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments