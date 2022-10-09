🚨LIVE: Watch President Donald Trump Rally from Minden, Nevada 10/8/22 [LIVE RALLY VIDEO INSIDE]

Watch President Trump’s Rally from Minden, Nevada LIE

Saturday, October 8, 2022: Join the RSBN broadcast team LIVE in Minden, NV for all day coverage of President Donald J. Trump’s SAVE AMERICA rally.

RALLY INFORMATION:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Minden, Nevada on Saturday, October 8, 2022, and is set to speak at 7:00PM PDT.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of endorsed candidates and special guests Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican Nominee for Governor of Nevada and Adam Laxalt, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Nevada, and the entire Nevada Trump Ticket.

Venue:

Minden-Tahoe Airport

1146 Airport Road

Minden, NV 89423

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open

2:00PM – Doors Open

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

