🚨HOLY HELL! John McAfee FAKED His Death and is ‘Still Alive’ in Texas, His Ex-Girlfriend Claims in Netflix Documentary

According to John McAfee’s ex-girlfriend the man worth well over $100 Million and the founder of one of the worlds premier cyber security companies faked his own death and is alive and well in Texas.

The wild and insane life of the supposedly dead anti-virus software guru John McAfee is now becoming much more mysterious than ever before.

McAfee as you know was widely reported to have hanged himself inside a Spanish jail in June of 2021 while awaiting U.S. Extradition on tax evasion charges. But according to his Belizean ex-girlfriend Samantha Herrera, he faked his own death, moved to Texas and is still alive and well.

“I don’t know if I should say, but two weeks ago, after his death, I got a call from Texas: ‘It’s me, John. I paid off people to pretend that I am dead, but I am not dead,’” Herrera claims in the Netflix documentary “Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee,” out Wednesday.

Herrera says he told her that “There are only three persons in the world that know I’m still alive” and then asked her to run away with him.

ACT NOW and get $250 off a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply from My Patriot Supply

Attempts to contact Herrera by The DC Patriot, New York Post, and others have not been answered and are currently unsuccessful.

According to Herrera, she and McAfee, who was living in San Pedro, Belize, started dating back when she was 18-years-old. They planned to marry. McAfee and Herrera fled the nation in 2012 after the suspicious death of his next-door neighbor, a Florida man named Gregory Faull.

Herrera not only lammed it with the person of interest, but also recruited her relative, prominent lawyer Telésforo Guerra, to become his attorney.

“His side of the story is that they’re after him because he didn’t pay off the government. They wanted to hurt him, to get rid of him,” Herrera says in the film, adding that McAfee was able to connect the Belizean government to corruption.

John McAfee faked his death and is 'still alive' in Texas, ex-girlfriend claims in Netflix doc https://t.co/06KIQQC0ip pic.twitter.com/mYAhwedbga — New York Post (@nypost) August 23, 2022

With the powerful lawyers help and after suffering a heart attack in Guatemala City, McAfee managed to safely return to the United States. However soon after he returned, he broke things off with Herrera and married a former prostitute from Miami named Janice Dyson, according to the documentary film.

Gurerra – McAfee jokingly told “Unfortunately, you will have a potential criminal in the family now” — died the following year, local news reported.

“Running With the Devil” director Charlie Russell is perplexed by Herrera’s claims that McAfee is still alive.

“I don’t know what I think and I don’t think she does,” Russell told Esquire. “She says it, then she looks at the camera, and I can’t work out whether she thinks it’s real or not. She’s someone who was very angry at John.

“He promised them a life together and I think they were genuinely in love, despite the huge age difference, I think he offered her a real different future, then he literally ditched her at the border and I think that’s very painful for her and it’s taken her years to get over that.”

As you may remember, McAfee was putting out tweets saying that he was not suicidal and that if he was found dead in jail, it would not be suicide. He even got a tattoo on his arm reading “$WHACKD” to add some flavor to his statement that he wasn’t suicidal.

“Prison rule #3,” he tweeted a week later. “Never snitch to the guards for any offense.”

“I have been move again to an even more undesirable cell block and my new friend said: ‘if someone steals from you stab them when they’re not looking. Not my style.”

In a post in January, he bemoaned his circumstances and questioned the severity of his treatment.

“I’ve been three months in a Spanish prison,” McAfee said.

“If I could choose a place to be, prison would not top my list,” he said. “If lawmakers were required to spend a single day in prison before being allowed to make laws penalties for nonviolent crimes would be drastically less severe.”

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article heavily.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...