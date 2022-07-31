🚨FRAUD ALERT🚨 USPS Announces New Election Division to Handle Mail-in-Ballots: What Could Go Wrong From A Group That Loses $7 Billion Per Year

It’s time to sound the alarm now on the Democrats and what they are planning to do with this fraudulent insanity of using the United States Postal Service and creating an “Election Division” under the tyrannical administration of President Joe Biden.

That’s right, the United States Postal Service says it is creating a division to handle election mail issues as part of an effort to ensure swift and secure delivery of ballots for the 2022 midterm elections, official announced last week.

You know, the same group that loses about $10 BILLION each year, these people are incapable of running a Waffle House, and we mean no disrespect to Waffle House. But they shouldn’t be running anything but to the unemployment line as incurable and worthless as the USPS in the last two decades has become in America.

U.S. Postal Service creates new dedicated division to handle election mail. The Election and Government Mail Services is part of an effort to effectively deliver mail-in ballots to voters and elections offices in advance of the 2022 midterm elections.

When Clinton attorney Marc Elias is excited, you should be nervous as hell America.

🚨U.S. Postal Service creates new dedicated division to handle election mail. The Election and Government Mail Services is part of an effort to effectively deliver mail-in ballots to voters and elections offices in advance of the 2022 midterm elections.https://t.co/XkhqLtZcH8 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 29, 2022

The idea behind the Election and Government Mail Services is to have a permanent division to dealing with election matters, instead of handling issues one at a time like they’ve done in the past.

Here’s an idea you ginormous bags of stupid, how about we get off our asses and go vote in person so we don’t have an election fraudulent over and over again. If these bags of morons in America can go to buy alcohol, go to buy cigarettes, can protest in the streets, they can take their sorry asses to a polling station in vote.

This MUST be stopped by the Republicans when they get control of Congress in 2022. If they get control of Congress in 2022, as it looks as though the Democrats are at it yet again.

Adrienne Marshall, executive director of the division, said Wednesday that the services will oversee “election mail strike teams” in every local and district community to address any problems that might arise.

“We are fully committed to the secure and timely delivery of the nation’s election mail,” she said.

I mean I’m sure they’ll be completely honest and not throw or toss out conservatives that are dumb enough to mail in their votes, right? Yes, I said it, someone has to. If you’re a conservative and you are not voting in person you are an absolute worthless moron.

The only excuse is if you are at that point in health to where you can’t and that’s VERY few. Conservatives in America had better stop being lazy, and get off their asses and go vote IN PERSON.

Despite the scandemic, the Postal Service said it delivered 97.9% of ballots from voters to election officials within three days, and 99.89% of ballots were delivered within seven days, in the 2020 election.

Is this not absurd? What in the hell is wrong with this country? The post office claims they’ve already delivered nearly 40 million ballots to and from voters during primary elections.

If we don’t stop this, we will lose our Republic. The Republicans in office when they take the Senate and the House in the fall, must get fired up and stop this immediately!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...