🚨BREAKING🚨: Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ After Holocaust Comments.

Breaking News late in your Tuesday night the President of ABC News has suspended Whoopi Goldberg from “The View” over her insensitive Holocaust comments.

The following is a statement from Kim Godwin, President of ABC News:

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Ms. Godwin said in a tweet. “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Ms. Goldberg made the comments Monday on “The View” saying the mass murder of 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany had nothing to do with racism because both groups were white.

While she apologized, she also seemed to double down at various points, saying in an interview with Stephen Colbert that as a Black woman, she thinks of racism “as being something that I can see … I see you and I know what race you are.”

“This wasn’t based on the skin,” said Ms. Goldberg, who was born Caryn Elaine Johnson. “You couldn’t tell who was Jewish. They had to delve deeply to figure it out… My point is, they had to do the work.”

A horrific and thoughtless statement from Goldberg.

Among many other forms of persecution prior to its extermination efforts, Nazi Germany made Jews wear yellow stars and forced them to live in cramped ghettoes.

The Nazis also considered the Jews a separate — and inferior — race, something Ms. Goldberg’s colleagues on “The View” pointed out to her in the Monday segment and which she initially brushed off.

Amazing how Whoopi gets a two week suspension and Roseanne Barr gets canceled. FYI, Roseanne is Jewish.

